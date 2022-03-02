UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 46,758 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of CrowdStrike worth $171,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $220,495,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,124,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike stock opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.
CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.23.
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,243 shares of company stock worth $26,600,608. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
