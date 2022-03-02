UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of DuPont de Nemours worth $148,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DD stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.