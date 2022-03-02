UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,447 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.60% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $202,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,543,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,067,000 after purchasing an additional 523,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after acquiring an additional 700,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,695,000 after acquiring an additional 158,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,058,000 after acquiring an additional 636,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.50. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

