UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,272,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,242,067 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of CEMEX worth $188,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.

CX opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32.

CEMEX Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.