UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 146,059 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Constellation Brands worth $181,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Shares of STZ opened at $213.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of -712.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

