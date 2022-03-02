UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.79% of W.W. Grainger worth $160,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 60.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $466.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $375.49 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

