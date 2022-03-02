UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.70% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $18,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after buying an additional 2,734,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 297,253 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,046.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 275,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 251,101 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 185,142 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

