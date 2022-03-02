UBS Group AG Purchases 49,637 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.62% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

VYMI opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.76. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $71.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

