UBS Group AG Sells 4,770 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.18% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

