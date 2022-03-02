UBS Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,615 Price Target

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,615 ($35.09) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,605 ($34.95) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($38.80) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.86) to GBX 2,330 ($31.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,400.17 ($32.20).

Get Relx alerts:

REL stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.51) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,328 ($31.24). The company had a trading volume of 3,950,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,167. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.71. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,451 ($32.89). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,278.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,258.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

In other Relx news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($30.50), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($422,912.80).

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.