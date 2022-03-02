UBS Group Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $76.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $116.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $7.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 212,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

