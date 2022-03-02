UBS Group Lowers Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $2.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Root stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.23. Root has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,714,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Root by 3,807.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

