Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend payment by 43.9% over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

UGP opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 427,118 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 244,130 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

