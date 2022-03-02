UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.62. 4,737,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,376,536. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

