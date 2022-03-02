UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 277 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 152,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. 423,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,862. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

