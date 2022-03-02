UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 11,901 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 0.9% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.64. 25,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,948. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

