UMA Financial Services Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,561. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

