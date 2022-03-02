Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 30 at Barclays

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Uniper from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uniper from €38.90 ($43.71) to €39.00 ($43.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. Uniper has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.