United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.24 and last traded at $43.48. 147,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,136,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $240,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in United Airlines by 8.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 136,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 43.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.