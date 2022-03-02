United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will post $203.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $213.50 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $176.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James increased their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 66.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,887. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.