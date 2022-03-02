Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OLED. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $154.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.81.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

