Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.94 Million

Analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) to announce $301.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.00 million. Upstart reported sales of $121.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.61. Upstart has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.75.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,374 shares of company stock valued at $102,821,533. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

