Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.79. 95,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average of $211.61. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a PE ratio of 181.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,374 shares of company stock valued at $102,821,533. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

