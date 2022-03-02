Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $3.47

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.60. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 222,517 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 503,938 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.