US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,241 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,267 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,368,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 818,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.