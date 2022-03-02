UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a growth of 337.0% from the January 31st total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE USER traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,338. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 1,021,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 1,678,714 shares of company stock worth $11,365,615 in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on USER. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

