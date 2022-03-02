UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of USER stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 46,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,338. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Get UserTesting alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 75,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,678,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,615 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USER shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.