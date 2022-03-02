Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.