Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

