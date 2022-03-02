Utah Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 64,473 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems owned 0.07% of Desktop Metal worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.6% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DM. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

