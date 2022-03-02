Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,400 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IAA were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin bought 35,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

