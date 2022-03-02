Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,818 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average is $144.47.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

