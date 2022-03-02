Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

