Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 145.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.32%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

