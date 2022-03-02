UWM Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of UWM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,708,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 48,206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 691.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 86,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

