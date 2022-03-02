UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UWMC opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 256.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 66.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 60.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

