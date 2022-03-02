V-ID (VIDT) Market Cap Tops $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00034613 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00104331 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
