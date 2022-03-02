Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $373.21 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

