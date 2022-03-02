Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,047,000 after acquiring an additional 382,328 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

