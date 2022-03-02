Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kimball International by 6,200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 102.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

