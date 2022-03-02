Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

