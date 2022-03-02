Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 55,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 181,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,842,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,809,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,325,000 after acquiring an additional 166,857 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

