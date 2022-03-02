Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000.

VCIT stock opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

