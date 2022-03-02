Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $5,914,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

