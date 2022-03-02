Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 144,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,984. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $7,906,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $12,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

