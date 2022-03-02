VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter.

