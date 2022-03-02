Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the January 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ VTWV opened at $136.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $156.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.
