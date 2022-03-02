Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

VXRT stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

