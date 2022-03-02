Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Raymond James

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $62.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Veracyte alerts:

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.