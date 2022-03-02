VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Hits $384,968.15

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $384,968.15 and $12.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,363.11 or 1.00002199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002052 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016689 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00277545 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,711,416 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

